Elko Man Killed on I-80 Early Monday Morning

ELKO, Nevada (KLIX)-An Elko, Nevada man was killed when his SUV went off the interstate early Monday morning. According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, the 60-year-old man was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from his Nissan Xterra at around 4 a.m., October 25. The man had been headed east when, for unknown reasons, drove into the dirt median, overcorrected, went across the lanes of travel into the outside dirt shoulder, hit a drainage culvert causing the SUV to go airborne then landed on its wheels. The crash is under investigation.

