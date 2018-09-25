Crash Involving School Bus Sends 1 to Hospital

MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX) – A two-vehicle crash that involved a school bus sent at least one person to the hospital.

Idaho State Police responded to the crash that happened Monday afternoon at the intersection of North 600 West and West 800 North in Minidoka County.

Police say Layton Larson, 72, of Rupert was traveling eastbound on 800 North in a Blue Bird school bus, with three students in board, while Venessa Savage, 30, of Heyburn was traveling northbound on 600 West in a Hyundai Sonata. The school bus failed to yield at a stop sign, and the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Savage’s car went off the right shoulder and rolled, according to police. She was not wearing a seat belt, and was taken by ground ambulance to Minidoka Memorial Hospital and then by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

The school bus came to rest in the intersection. Larson was wearing a seat belt, police said. The intersection was blocked for about two hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.