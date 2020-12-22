Crash Near Riggins Claims Michigan Man

RIGGINS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Michigan man was killed Tuesday morning when his truck collided with a semi-truck near Riggins.

Jeffrey Barks, of Saint Clair, was driving a Ford pickup pulling a trailer north on U.S. Highway 95 at around 10:30 a.m. when he crossed the centerline and hit a semi-truck headed south, according to Idaho State Police. Barks, 43, was taken to St. Luke's McCall Medical Center were he was pronounced dead. The driver of the truck, Jonathan Hunter, 33, of Middleton was taken to Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville. The crash blocked the highway for about six hours.

ISP said in a statement the two drivers had been wearing seat belts. The crash is still under investigation.