RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say it was several hours before a woman was found in her wrecked car early Wednesday morning near Rupert.

According to Idaho State Police, Patricia Ault, 29, of Rupert, had been traveling on 600 N in a older model Subaru Forrester when it went off the right shoulder and rolled, troopers estimate the crash happened at around 2 a.m., however the crash was not discovered until about 7:49 a.m. Ault had to flown by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

The crash is still under investigation. Cassia County Sheriff's Deputies, Cassia EMS, and East End Fire Department also responded to the crash.