Crash Near Wendell Sends Three to Hospital

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-Three people had to be taken to a local hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Gooding County Wednesday evening.

According to Idaho State Police, at around 6:20 p.m. 42-year-old Carlos Morales-Juarez, of Hagerman failed to yield to a Chevrolet Equinox at the intersection of 3100 South and 2400 East near Wendell. The crash sent Morales-Juarez, his passenger Mora Adame, 45, of Mexico, and the driver of the Chevrolet Equinox to St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center. Everyone had been wearing there seat belts. The Wendell Fire Department and Rural EMS, along with Gooding County Sheriff's Office, responded to the crash.