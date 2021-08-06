Crews Fighting Fire Near Existing Blaze West of Twin Falls

Benito Baeza

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Firefighters are working on fire lines on a fire that started at around midnight Thursday just several miles from an existing fire about 50 miles west of Twin Falls.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, the Bruneau Fire is estimated at about 5,000 acres and is burning through grass and brush about six miles northwest of Wintercamp Butte; this is not far from the existing Clover Creek Fire that started earlier. The Bruneau Fire was active during the night, however firefighters completed a dozer line to the north and south of the fire while the Bruneau River is the natural barrier to the west. Estimated containment is set for August 7, while control estimated for August 8.

The Clover Creek Fire is estimated at a little more than 1,300 acres of grass and brush. Control is still estimated for Friday evening.

