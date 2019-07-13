Crews Respond to Multiple Lightning Fires in the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews in southern Idaho have responded to several lightning caused fires since Friday. According to Bureau of Land Management fire officials, crews were called out to at least four fires, the largest is estimated to be 1,500 acres about 30 miles south of Buhl.

Firefighters are also working on a fire near Declo close to the Interstate 84/86 interchange that burned an estimated 135 acres and is expected to be fully controlled this afternoon. Two smaller fires are also expected to be fully controlled by this afternoon, one near Eden that burned about five acres and another near the old Three Creek Store, which burned about quarter acre.

The blaze south of Buhl, called the Clover Fire may be contained by this afternoon with bull control by Sunday evening. According to BLM, the Clover fire is the largest and is burning in difficult terrain. Expected thunderstorms and high winds are a concern for crews along with low relative humidity and high temperatures.