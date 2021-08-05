Crews Working on Lightning Caused Fire West of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews are working to contain a lightning caused fire about 50 miles west of Twin Falls. According to the Bureau of Land Management, the Clover Creek Fire near Wintercamp Butte is estimated at roughly 1,100 acres and could be contained by mid-day Thursday. Heavy bulldozers were able to create lines on either side of the blaze late Wednesday night.

According to BLM Idaho Fire, crews are facing a difficult time accessing the area because of heavy brush while they mop up. Full control is estimated for Friday afternoon. The Three Creek Rural Fire Department, Twin Falls District BLM engine crews and several aircraft were working on the fire.

