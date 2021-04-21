Dan Bongino Looks to be the Heir to Rush Limbaugh

“You know you’re over the target when you’re taking flak,” is a military term and often applied as a political metaphor. Dan Bongino has his bomb bay open. The conservative talk show host is growing a media empire. Pravda-on-the-Potomac, sometimes called the Washington Post, is dedicating a lengthy story to the threat Bongino poses to the American left. Which includes the Post and its staff of political propagandists.

He speaks like a guy you would meet in a diner but he’s well informed and has a passion for what we used to call the American way.

A couple of years ago, when Bongino launched a podcast, he quickly found himself with a couple of million followers. Since then he has plowed money into Parler and Rumble. Ensuring those social media platforms won’t become censorship tools for Democrats and woke mobs filling the role of modern political brown shirts.

Bongino is a force. Liberals acknowledge as much by turning a spotlight his direction. One conservative operative also points out he represents something new in talk radio. He’s not so much a companion having a conversation but a field general in the growing cultural and political fissure in America.

I can’t make any guarantees but I’ve been in talks with the company planning to syndicate Bongino’s new show. He’ll be talking weekdays three hours a day in the time slot once occupied by the late Rush Limbaugh.

