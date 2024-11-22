An Idaho Radio Host Laments Losing Dan Bongino

I’ve voted three times for Donald Trump. But now he’s messing with my livelihood. Dan Bongino is being considered as the incoming Director of the Secret Service. My radio station is one of hundreds that Bongino’s show airs. I moved heaven and earth to get him on-air when Rush Limbaugh died.

I called his syndication company and asked if Dan would move from the night side to Rush’s time slot. A woman on the phone told me that was proprietary. I told her it wasn’t because I planned to air his show mid-days. At the time, the former cop and Secret Service Agent was racking up huge numbers as a podcaster. I could see the possibility of daytime radio.

Within a couple of weeks, Bongino was competing for the great man’s empty time slot in a crowded field. I wanted to be a charter member on the day of his debut, but there were delays and I had to wrestle with some of my managers to make it happen. One had never heard of the man before I broached his name.

Eventually, we got him on our signal. Then we almost lost him when he battled his employer over the COVID jab.

The dust finally settled, and Bongino’s ratings have grown by leaps and bounds.

Now he may have an offer he can’t refuse. I’m happy for him. He comes across as a friend as he’s on in my office every weekday. But I’m not looking forward to a change so soon. After all, Limbaugh gave the time slot three and a half decades of stability.

