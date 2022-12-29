Please God, I Need Another 8 Years to Smite Idaho Liberals

God willing and the creek don’t rise, I’ll be on air on December 30th, 2022. I’m writing this the day before. The 30th is an important milestone. Marking eight years as host of Magic Valley This Morning on Newsradio 96.1 FM and 1310 KLIX. I never expected it to last this long. In my early days on the job, I had a miscommunication with management and we almost came to a separation. We smoothed it over in a meeting.

Nearly five years have passed since anyone even offered some suggestions for how I host the program. That’s called liberty and I’ve never before had quite so much personal choice in my work life. In my time here, the show doubled in length, we added an FM signal and an app for listening on smartphones.

Before I came to Idaho, I had two broadcast positions that almost lasted seven years. In both cases, six years and 10 months. The next longest position I held was for 37 months.

I’ve lived under the same roof for the longest period of my life since I was a kid. I lived in a house from birth to almost eight years old. Since 1970, it seems I’ve always been on the move.

On four occasions over the last eight years, I’ve been approached about hosting shows in other parts of the country and some promised a much, much larger potential audience. At 30, I may have taken the leap, but as you grow older, you recognize there are other important variables in life. Hey, I know my way around town!

The other aspect to all of this is there are still a handful of liberals in the Magic Valley. Not many, though. They greatly overestimate their strength. It’s a pleasure to tweak them on weekday mornings and maybe, just possibly, convert some of them from the dark side. God willing and the creek don’t rise, I’ll get another decade to bring them into the light. If not, then they can pound sand!

Get our free mobile app