Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Coming to Twin Falls Idaho

We got clearance this week. Clay Travis and Buck Sexton will join Newsradio 96.1 FM and 1310 KLIX beginning Monday, March 17th. The program is one of the most popular talk shows in America.

The station had been airing Dan Bongino since the death of Rush Limbaugh four years ago. It was a close call at the time, but in-house we made a very close call for Bongino at the time. He’s leaving radio for the time being to serve as the Assistant Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Clay Travis has a background as a sportswriter and broadcaster. Buck Sexton worked for a spy agency during the early years of this century. He often substituted for Limbaugh.

I met Sexton back in June of 2016. He was a speaker at the Idaho Republican Convention at the Ford Center in Nampa. We chatted for a few minutes after his speech. He’s personable and smart.

The show will air live on KLIX between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. It will follow Magic Valley This Morning with Bill Colley, and be the lead for Sean Hannity during afternoons.

Clay and Buck are heard on hundreds of radio stations nationwide. Talk radio is one the most popular radio formats in the country, and especially important as the country navigates the return of President Trump and the Trump Derangement Syndrome exhibited by traditional news media.

We welcome you to tune in for a different perspective and believe if you’re not yet hooked, you’ll find some kindred spirits and stay.

