DANGER: Idaho Governor Brad Little is Speaking and Spending

I personally like Governor Brad Little. If I see where the man has wished us all a Merry Christmas on social media, I’ll return the greeting—unlike the guys who spit venom. In my estimation, their intelligence quotient just dropped by 25 points, and in some cases, it was already below three digits before they got started.

What Does Mr. Little Believe?

My disagreements with the Governor are in areas where I don’t believe his commitment to conservativism and liberty matches his actions. His COVID response was an infamous example. That was five years ago. If a plague roared into town tomorrow, I believe he would have a much better response the second time.

What hasn’t changed is his reliance on Barack Obama-style rhetoric. As I write this, Mr. Little is putting the finishing touches on his State-of-the-State address. A wish list for the upcoming legislative session. If history is a guide, he’ll make numerous references to “making investments”. The words that came out of Barack Obama’s mouth much more often than his reference to bitter clingers.

Why the Obama Impersonation?

Conservatives always rightly winced when Obama let slip his arrogance. The belief government knows best when it comes to spending the money confiscated from you. Why would any self-proclaimed conservative under the heavens decide to appropriate the spendthrift Obama? The man wasted billions on projects along the lines of Fisker Automotive and Solyndra.

Big Donors, Obama cronies, and loyalists walked off with sacks of cash. We’re still on the hook.

You don’t suppose Mr. Little is looking to reward cronies, loyalists, and donors? Happy New Year to all of them.

