Daybell Claims Rexburg Kids Are Safe As FBI Help Arrives In Idaho

JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan have been missing since September of 2019. Meanwhile their mother, Lori, has been spending time with her new husband, Chad Daybell, in Hawaii. Towards the end of January 2020, police demanded that Lori prove the kids were alive, she failed to meet the deadline and was arrested by police in Hawaii in late February. Chad Daybell recently spoke to ABC News and told them that the kids 'are safe.'

Hopefully his claim is true and the children really are safe. Though that doesn't answer the real questions about where they are and why they haven't been seen in months. A claim that they are safe is nice gesture but is still only a claim. The FBI is also worried that there may be more to the story and has brought in a mobile command unit to Eastern Idaho to help with the investigation. The command center is parked behind the Rexburg police department and will remain for an indefinite amount of time, according to East Idaho News.

Lori remains in Hawaii on a $5 million bail as Idaho police work to bring her to the state this week. Once she arrives in Idaho her court hearing will be scheduled.

The story of these missing children and the checkered past of their mother has captured the attention of the entire nation including Good Morning America, Dr. Oz, Dateline NBC, and more news outlets.