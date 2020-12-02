D&B Supply’s New Twin Falls Store is Nearly Ready

Sometime in late winter. The last time I posted a story about the remodeling of the new D&B Supply store there was a frequent question. When is the new location going to be open for business? Yesterday I was told March. From what I can see with the uptick in work at the site, possibly sooner. I don’t think the company is pinpointing an exact day.

Parking won’t be an issue at the new spot. The lot is massive and the busy intersection ensures a lot of traffic.

The new store is going up at the Southeast corner of Addison Avenue and Eastland Drive. Many of you are familiar with the location. It’s where the old Kmart store was located. As I’ve said in the past, a coworker came to Twin Falls for a job and was here nearly a year before she realized there was a Kmart. Guess it answers a second question. Why did Kmart close? Lack of interest!

Interest is much greater in D&B Supply. The current location is hugely popular but the place is also constrained by a smaller store and a smaller parking lot.

The stores are the leading farm and ranch supply shops in this part of the country. Click on this link and you’ll find an astounding array of products.

I like walking the aisles. You can hear the sound of chicks waiting for pickup and I usually encounter someone I know. The selection is also impressive. As I’ve written in the past, there are some items I would otherwise be forced to order from a catalogue but can simply find on a shelf on a Saturday morning at D&B. I don’t know about you, but when it comes to online shopping I’m still not wholly onboard. On the other hand, walking into a store, putting your hands on the product and carrying it home, saves me the stress of waiting for a home delivery.