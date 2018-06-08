Deadline Looms for Twin Falls Citizen Survey

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Those who’ve been chosen to participate in the biennial citizen survey from the city of Twin Falls have only a few more weeks to get their submissions turned in to the city.

Feedback must be submitted no later than June 29.Those who were selected to participate in the survey should have received a postcard in early May.

Purpose of the survey is to “gather citizen input for the purpose of aligning city services with citizens’ expectations,” according to information from the city .