Dean Cain and Royce Gracie Join Pocatello Police Department

In a year of crazy things happening, the latest weird thing is actually really cool. Superman Dean Cain and UFC legend Royce Gracie were in Pocatello on Wednesday to take part in training exercises and the Idaho POST firearms qualification to become part of the newest reserve officers at the Pocatello Police Department.

Dean Cain is famous for his role as Superman in the TV series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures Of Superman and as the host of Ripley's Believe It or Not. Cain was previously sworn in as a reserve officer in St. Anthony in 2018. Royce Gracie is a legend in the UFC and MMA arenas with just two recorded losses in his professional career. See all the pictures of their time in Pocatello on Facebook.

Idaho is no stranger to visits and praise from celebrities. Some Hollywood stars have been known to spend time in the Sun Valley area including Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Tom Hanks has been seen recently in a few Southern Idaho locations, including Twin Falls. And, Henry Winkler seems to really enjoy the tranquility while fishing in Idaho.