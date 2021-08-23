Deputies Allege Hailey Man Tried to Take Stun Gun During Arrest

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Hailey man was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and misdemeanor resisting arrest after standoff with authorities late last week.

Blaine County Sheriff's Office

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Levi Young, 26, was taken into custody August 19, when deputies were called to a home on Broadford Road at little after 8 p.m. on a report of a man with a gun threatening others. Deputies had tried to talk to Young after an hour and a half, but were unsuccessful he wouldn't follow instructions. The road was closed to traffic before deputies took Young into custody. While doing so, Young allegedly tried to take one of the deputies stun guns.

The Hailey Police Department and Bellevue Marshal's Office assisted with the call. Young was arraigned Friday in Blaine County Magistrate Court and is being held in the Blaine County Detention Center on a $3,000 bond.