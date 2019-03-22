Detour Planned Next Week on Interstate Near Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX) – Motorists may encounter road work at night next week along a section of interstate between Burley and Pocatello.

The Idaho Transportation Department said crews will be working from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. during the week to place girders on a newly constructed bridge.

The project, which is expected to take about a week and is part of the Salt Lake Interchange project that started last May, will cause a temporary traffic pattern to be in place during construction hours.

“Detouring traffic around this portion of the work zone ensures the safety of motorists who would otherwise be traveling underneath the bridge,” ITD Project Manager Travis Hitchcock said. “Crews will be working to place the girders at night in order to reduce traffic impacts during peak traveling hours."

Drivers should anticipate reduced speeds through the work zone and pay attention to signage, the department said, which will be in place to safely direct motorists through the area.

ITD said the interchange project is expected to be completed by late 2020.