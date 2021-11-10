Did a Mountain Lion Catch a Nap at a Twin Falls Radio Station?

First, it wasn’t me. I prefer my gel mattress at home. I'm under a comforter with my CPAP machine. I haven’t slept on the ground since college! A group of us couldn’t find a hotel and we camped out in the open. Near a waterfall (the sound put me to sleep quickly).

We’ve got two barn cats and sometimes they sleep behind the shrubs and along the wall. They aren’t nearly as large as the bed you see

The patch of ground you see in the picture is next to our employee door at the Townsquare Media radio station in Twin Falls. I spotted the disturbed ground one recent morning after sunrise. We’ve got two barn cats and sometimes they sleep behind the shrubs and along the wall. They aren’t nearly as large as the bed you see created in the pine needles.

I’ve been asking coworkers for theories. There are two they’ve offered. The first is a deer. There is clearly no shortage of deer in the neighborhood. Some mornings I see them standing in a cornfield around the corner on South Washington Street. You can also see deer a few blocks away near Blue Lakes Boulevard and Rock Creek Canyon. Deer wouldn’t bother the cats.

Another suggestion was a mountain lion was resting here. There’s cat food near the door and the odor could attract a really big cat. The bigger animals wouldn’t likely be friendly with our two cats, but the pair have lived here a very long time and have some good survival skills and hiding spaces.

As some of you know, we’ve had reports of mountain lions only a few miles away. Kimberly and some neighborhoods on the east side of Twin Falls have had sightings.

What do you think? Maybe it’s a really big dog or a neighborhood drunk.

