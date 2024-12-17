Differences Celebrating Christmas Between California and Idaho

First. People in Idaho believe in God (But aren’t necessarily always Godly). From what I can see, the last Californian who believed in the Almighty left even before COVID struck. He lives down the street from me and thanks God every day for the newfound liberty. We worship the Lord. They praise Gavin Newsom.

In Idaho, we got to church for Christmas and all year long. In the Golden State, if they go to church it’s twice a year. And they need directions and an explanation about who this Jesus guy the pastor is talking about.

.e take communion and some of us believe it’s the real presence of our savior. Their sacrament usually has purplish buds and is smoked.

We open gifts and visit with family. They go to the beach, which saves them from annoying uncles. Advantage Left Coast.

Their Christmas trees all burned up. They blame man-made global warming. Our Christmas trees all went up in flames. We blame liberal bureaucrats.

Hollywood shuts down and the people spend a week in Idaho skiing. Idaho would shut down, but we spend a week waiting on entitled Californians. They demand to be waited on first. We’re suddenly deaf.

We dine on meat at Christmas. Often we’ve taken ourselves in the backcountry. They chew on some vegetable dishes that make them break the wind. You can smell them a block away on the streets of Hailey and Ketchum.

When they visit for Christmas, they dress in pricey warm clothes they bought at a boutique in Los Angeles. We put on a hoodie, but only if it’s below zero.

We still wish them a Merry Christmas. Even if it requires a translator.

