Disease Caused By COVID Complications In Children Now In Idaho

Idaho has had it's first child with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MISC-C) which is associated with complications from COVID 19. The 7 year old child is back home after spending 4 days in the ICU. The child also did not have any known prior health conditions.

Dr Kenny Bramwell who is the System Medical Director for St. Luke's Children held a press conference about the new disease that has surfaced all over the country over the last few months. Doctors believe that they could see more cases as long as COVID 19 is still in the community.

Symptoms of MISC-C are similar to things like Kawasaki Disease, Toxic Shock and gastrointestinal issues. Vomiting, rash, swollen hands and feet, fatigue, a swollen tongue, abdominal pain and cough are all some of the symptoms.

There have been 570 total cases with 10 deaths. The median age of children who get it are 8 years old and the majority are boys. MISC-C is a complication after a child has COVID-19, it is the result of the body fighting off COVID and becoming inflamed.

During the treatment of the 7 year old in the Treasure Valley, all precautions were taken as if they had COVID. MISC-C itself is not contagious but the patient still may be able to transfer COVID 19 while fighting MISC-C.

Dr. Bramwell emphasized that parents should not panic, just be aware of the symptoms. 1 out of every 1,000 children who get COVID could get MISC-C so the disease is very rare and it occurs about 4 weeks after a child's initial exposure.