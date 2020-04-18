Dissident Throng Defies Governor Brad Little

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

This morning I read an essay that says more than half of our countrymen believe government can close churches. Did they believe this before the advent of coronavirus and will they believe it 25 years from now? I’ll wager a lot of Americans never read the Constitution. Any constitution. To pass 8th grade history class I had to look at an amendment and then match it to its corresponding number. I got them all and could orally recite the preamble, although. I suppose with the passage of the last 44 years I could use a refresher.

The people who gathered in Boise, and some in liberal media say it was more than 1,000, are a minority but they have a better understanding of our God-given rights than most. There were liberals demanding in advance the Governor have demonstrators arrested. Since we’re told we don’t want to overcrowd already packed jails during a pandemic, the scofflaws remain at liberty. If liberals would like to shelter in place for the remainder of days, then I commend them. We’ll have a public sphere more according to the vision and values of the Founding Fathers.

What truly amazes me is there was such a large turnout on short notice. A smaller event had been planned before the Governor extended stay-at-home orders, which by the looks of things this morning at Walmart is quite meaningless. There were more people at the event in Boise than at a similar demonstration in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Americans are generally responsible people. Jefferson believed we could make our own decisions when it came to the safety of our families and ourselves. Would our Governor like to denounce our third President and the role Jefferson played in our founding documents? I can see Mr. Little campaigning for re-election while denouncing the early patriots as dead, white European men. Oh, sorry. That was his opponent's position the last time out.