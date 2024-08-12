This is a question I’ve often wondered about. If you grew up along the Snake River Canyon, did it at some point simply become background? I was watching tourists one-day last week, and they were having a wonderful time taking selfies and were very much in awe of what they were looking at. I’m sure many of them have something near where they live that rivals the vision we see in southern Idaho. Maybe not a canyon, but an ocean, or a mountain. The Asian tourists I often encounter in Idaho must have some lovely sights at home.

Does Twin Falls Idaho Take the Canyon for Granted?

Twin Falls Mayor Ruth Pierce was a college student when she drove into Twin Falls, got a glimpse of the canyon, and decided this was where she wanted to call home. She lives a few blocks away from the stunning scenery.

Friends from around the country are awed when I send them pictures from all over Idaho, and they express some jealousy when I say I live across the street from the canyon.

Years ago, I dropped in and had lunch at a restaurant owned by former Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin. In Idaho Falls. When I mentioned how pretty the town was, she looked at me with a perplexed expression. “But you have a canyon,” she reminded me.

In truth, the Snake River isn’t nearly as impressive where she lives. I’m reminded of a Flintstone episode where Fred and the gang visit the Grand Canyon. The wives are disappointed by the trickle. Fred reminds them that in a few million years it’s expected to be a marvelous view. We’re blessed.

