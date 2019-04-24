TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A dog that was believed to have been stolen from the Twin Falls Animal Shelter has been returned, according to a Facebook post by the shelter on Wednesday.

The shelter said surveillance cameras showed the two people they believe took the dog. The dog was previously adopted and said the new owners were "extremely saddened at the disappearance."

Officials at the shelter said they believed the dog was taken by the two people who last walked the animal. The story has a happy ending, because in an updated Facebook post the shelter said the dog was "safely returned." The shelter thanked all those who shared information about the dog.