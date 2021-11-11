Don’t Want To Cook Thanksgiving? Twin Falls’ Depot Grill Has You Covered
Hard as it is to believe, Thanksgiving is only two weeks away. This year has flown by. If you are like me and didn't even realize we are almost halfway through November, here is your reminder. If you also are like me and don't know how to cook Thanksgiving dinner, then you are in luck. Depot Grill will once again be providing complete ready-to-go Thanksgiving meals, so you don't have to cook if you are alone, burn all the food, or just don't want to.
The following items are what will be included in your dinner:
- Sliced Roasted Turkey
- Mashed Potatoes
- Celery Sage Dressing
- Gravy
- Candied Yams
- Green Beans
- Cranberry Sauce
- Ambrosia Salad
- Dinner Rolls with Honey
- Pumpkin Pie
The meals will cost $9.95 and can be picked up Tuesday, November 23, or Wednesday, November 24 before 9 PM. For an extra $4.00 Depot Grill will deliver, with the meals being delivered between 5 PM to 9 PM on the same days. Payment must be made at the time of the order.
You can place your order by calling 208-733-0710 or by faxing the form to 208-736-6727. You can find the form on the Depot Grill Facebook page. You can also go by Depot Grill in person at 545 Shoshone St S, Twin Falls, ID 83301 to place your order.
Don't go hungry this holiday season. If you think there is a chance you could burn your turkey, or the person cooking it could be prepared. If you want to have a relaxing day, watch football and eat a meal from Depot Grill instead of spending all day in the kitchen.