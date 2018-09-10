Downtown Twin Falls Restaurant Hit by Fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Fire crews responded to a late night building fire in downtown Twin Falls on Sunday. According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, just before 10 p.m. an alarm went off at the Guppies Hot Rod Grille on Main Avenue. On arrival firefighters could see smoke and flames coming from the restaurant. Three Twin Falls engines along with The Rock Creek Fire District, city of Jerome Fire, and city of Filer Fire Department helped tackle the blaze. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire within 30 minutes. Twin Falls Fire says no one was in the building at the time and didn't report any injuries. The cause of the fire is being investigated. Main Avenue had to be shut down during the fire, but it is expected to be open later today. Pedestrians and drivers may continue see some emergency vehicles at the scene. Magic Valley Paramedics also responded to the fire.