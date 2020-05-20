Driver Killed after Losing Control in Water Puddle

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A 23-year-old Wilder man was killed when he lost control of his truck as he went through a puddle of water Tuesday night in southwestern Idaho.

According to Idaho State Police, troopers were called to the crash at around 8:47 p.m. on Chicago Street and Centennial Way in Caldwell for a pickup that hit a tree after it went through a large puddle of water.

Josh Gamble was the driver of the 1986 GMC Jimmy and didn't survive the crash, according to ISP, he was not wearing a seat belt. The roadway was blocked for more than an hour. The crash is under investigation by ISP.