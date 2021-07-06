BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-The driver of a motorhome who failed to stop at a stop sign south of Bellevue was given a citation following a two-vehicle crash that sent two people to the hospital on Friday.

Cai Yan Wang, 46, of Renton, Washington was cited for failure to stop at the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and Idaho Highway 75, Timmerman Junction, according to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office. Wang had been driving a Coachman motorhome with six passengers headed west on U.S. 20 when he didn't stop at the blinking light. A Mazda sedan headed south struck the motorhome at the intersection. A passenger in the Mazda and a passenger in the motorhome had to be taken to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office said everyone had been wearing seat belts.

