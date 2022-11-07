POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A 37-year-old Burley man will spend a little more than 10 years behind bars on drug trafficking charges. According to U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, Manuel Curiel has been sentenced for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Charges stem from Curiel's 2020 arrest after Cassia County Sheriff's Office detectives served a search warrant on a camp trailer he had been living in and found under a pound of meth and two fire arms. Further investigation found texts showing Curiel intended to sell the drugs. Earlier this summer a federal jury found Curiel guilty of the charge. The judge in the case also added five years of supervised release once Curiel's prison sentence is finished.

