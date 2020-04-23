Dust Storm Causes Crashes Near American Falls

UPDATE: The interstate was cleared late Thursday evening.

UPDATE, 7:40 P.M.: The eastbound lanes have been cleared and are open.

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A dust storm near American Falls has caused several crashes that are blocking the interstate.

Idaho Transportation Department

According to Idaho State Police, troopers are managing multiple accidents on Interstate 86, with blockages in both east and westbound lanes. Eastbound is blocked at milepost 40 at American Falls and westbound lanes are blocked at milepost 52 at the Arbon Valley Highway exit.

For the latest road information go to 511.idaho.gov.

