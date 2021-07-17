Twin Falls Man Involved in Friday Head-on Crash Has Died

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities said one of the drivers involved in a two-vehicle head-on crash just west of Twin Falls died at the hospital.

According to Idaho State Police announced Saturday afternoon that 24-year-old Trevor Amerson passed away at the hospital. ISP said in an earlier statement Chase Miller, 25, of Filer, had been headed west in a Honda Accord when he crossed the centerline and struck a Ford Fiesta, driven by Amerson, head-on. Amerson of Twin Falls was flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. A child passenger in his Ford was taken to St. Luke's Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Miller was also first taken to St. Luke's and then flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The Crash Blocked the highway for more than two hours. The Twin Falls Fire Department also responded to the crash.

Get our free mobile app