Work on U.S. 30 Between Bliss and Hagerman Starts June 1

HAGERMAN, Idaho(KLIX)-About eight miles of roadway between Bliss and Hagerman will be repaved beginning the first week in June.

The Idaho Department of Transportation announced construction on U.S. Highway 30 will start on June 1, in Gooding County. The highway will first be resurfaced and a sealcoat added later to protect the new surface. ITD said the new roadway will provide better traction to drivers. Crews will also replace guardrails on the Bliss Grade for improved safety.

Roadwork is expected to last through mid-July. During that time drivers can expect short delays in the area caused by one-lane traffic; flaggers and pilot cars will guide traffic through the construction zone. Work on most days will take place between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Knife River is the contractor for the project for $2.5 million.

