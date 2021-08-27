SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-A West Point, Utah woman was killed when she sideswiped a pickup and horse trailer in Soda Springs Friday morning. According to Idaho State Police, Susan Brown, 65, was on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when she was leaving a gas station on U.S. Highway 30 at around 10:30 a.m. and sideswiped the pickup pulling the horse trailer. ISP said Brown, who had a helmet on, died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup and a passenger were not hurt in the crash. U.S. 30 was blocked for about an hour. The Soda Springs Police Department and Caribou County Sheriff's Office assisted with the crash.