Early Morning Fire Destroys Garages, Vehicles in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A fire that destroyed two garages and several vehicles in Twin Falls kept crews busy in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

The fire was reported a little before 12:30 a.m. at 191 Shoup Ave. West. Firefighters had the blaze under control within 30 minutes, but not before it destroyed two garages and four vehicles, according to the Twin Falls Fire Department. Loss was estimated at around $70,000.

Fire officials said no injuries were reported because of the blaze, but three other nearby structures suffered damage from radiant heat. Cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Three engines responded to the fire, as did off-duty firefighters. Rock Creek Fire Department also assisted.