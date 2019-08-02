East Idaho Man Sentenced to Prison on Federal Gun Charge

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX) – A 33-year-old eastern Idaho man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison on a federal gun charge.

Adam W. Harper, 33, of Pocatello was sentenced Thursday to 27 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis said in a news release issued on Friday. Once his prison term has ended, Harper also will serve three years of supervised release.

A federal grand jury indicted Harper on Jan. 23.

According to court records, the news release said, law enforcement officers on Dec. 14, 2018, stopped Harper in Pocatello going the wrong way down a one-way street. After observing drug paraphernalia in the center console, they searched Harper’s vehicle and found a .40 caliber handgun.

Harper, who had two previous felony convictions that prohibited him from possessing a firearm, later admitted to having the gun. Davis said one felony resulted from a previous attempt to remove a firearm from a law enforcement officer.