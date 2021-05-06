East Idaho Work Camp Inmate Steals Pickup and Runs

Idaho Department of Corrections

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities are searching for an inmate who may have drove off in a pickup he was using at a work camp in east Idaho.

According to the Idaho Department of Corrections, 25-year-old Manuel Betty stole the white 2011 Chevrolet pickup from his employer at an agricultural warehouse in Newdale sometime around 5:25 p.m. Betty lived and worked at the St. Anthony Work Camp.

The vehicle has a 1M C7786 Idaho plate. Betty was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans when he was last seen. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.

Betty was convicted of possession of a controlled substance, grand theft by possession and eluding a peace officer out of Canyon County. He would have been eligible for parole in August this year.

