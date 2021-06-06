St. Anthony Woman Dies at Hospital Following Two-vehicle Crash

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 51-year-old St. Anthony woman died following a two-vehicle crash with a minivan that also sent another adult and five juveniles to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Shay Mortimer was taken to Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg following the crash that happened at around 3 p.m. in St. Anthony at an intersection, according to Idaho State Police. Mortimer had not been wearing a seat belt and died at the hospital. She had been driving a Pontiac Grand AM when she crossed into the apposing lanes and collided with a Honda Odyssey minivan.

The driver of the minivan and five juvenile passengers were taken to Madison Memorial Hospital. The St. Anthony Police Department, Fremont County Sheriff's Office and South Fremont Fire and EMS also responded to the crash.

