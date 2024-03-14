The Electric Car Fad is Dead From Idaho to California

I started seeing electric cars pop up on local streets early in 2023. Now I rarely see one. What happened? Maybe the people who invested their money liked the quiet ride, but charging and mechanical issues have been stumbling blocks. As I mentioned in a previous post, I was in downtown Boise a couple of weeks ago and didn’t see one EV on the streets.

I’ve long contended people who made the switch were kook-a-loos looking to impress others by virtue signaling. Reality smacked them aside the head when they learned their purchases were subsidized by child slave labor in foreign countries, and these same tree-spikers are blocking attempts in our own country to mine the same minerals needed for batteries.

It’s also difficult to preen when you’re shivering on a cold day in a stalled car. And the repair costs are almost as bad as the sticker price. Tires are more expensive, wear out by 10,000 miles, and leave nasty particulates in the air.

Two stories I found linked at RealClearEnergy.org underscore the dilemma the hemp-clothing crowd faces. This link explains insurance rates are higher for EV drivers, and car fires are a draw on precious water resources. The second link pretty much puts a stake in the heart of the green energy fad.

I’m not sure the crazies will ever realize the money they wasted wasn’t only their own, but they harmed our economy, our energy industry, and the health of our government by the trillions of dollars frittered away on green dreams. They got a few months to pleasure themselves. Very shortsighted.