Elko County Authorities Capture and Charge Suspect in AMBER Alert

ELKO, Nevada (KLIX)-An Arizona man is facing kidnapping charges in Elko County, Nevada after a deputy spotted his vehicle that was identified in an AMBER Alert out of Washington involving a teenage victim.

According to the Elko County Sheriff's Office, Eric Landeros, 34, of Pheonix is facing charges of first degree kidnapping and contributing to the delinquency of a minor following his arrest late Monday (Jan. 4) night. The sheriff's office said in a statement, a deputy had been patrolling the Wells area when he spotted a 2008 Lexus with license plates matching the descriptiong in the alert. Once stopped the officer was able to identify Landeros and the teen listed in the AMBER alert.

The AMBER Alert originally listed another suspect individual and vehicle when it was first sent out by Washington authorities and later extended to Idaho by Idaho State Police. It was later updated with new information and listed Landeros as another possible suspect. The teen went missing from her North Yakima home after taking out the garbage, prompting the search and alert.

The ELko County Sheriff's Office sais it was working with the Washington State Patrol and FBI on the investigation.