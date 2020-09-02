Jackpot Marijuana Store a Challenge for Twin Falls County

A marijuana dispensary locating a stone’s throw across the state line is a serious concern for law enforcement in Twin Falls County. As I write this, County Commissioners in Elko County are collecting testimony about the proposed dispensary in Jackpot, which is a few hundred feet south of Idaho in the high desert of Nevada. Coronavirus has collapsed Jackpot’s economy and many people there believe marijuana sales would offer some relief, however.

Boxes from some of the Oregon product have already been found in the parking lot of Buhl High School in Twin Falls County.

Most of Jackpot’s casino customers come from Idaho and you don’t need to be a rocket scientist to know most marijuana buyers would be from the Twin Falls area. Recreational and medical cannabis remain illegal in Idaho. I’ve already witnessed how this works. The picture above is from a pot store in Ontario, Oregon. Roughly 40 cars in the parking lot and some 36 have Idaho tags.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is preparing to combat any new drug traffic from Nevada. SGT Ken Mencl joined us on Newsradio 1310, KLIX. He outlined the plans and explained unlike many other drugs, marijuana has a strong odor. Deputies can often smell it and dogs surely can.

The other concern is some buyers may sample the product even before leaving Nevada. Route 93 is already a very dangerous highway and SGT Mencl explains he has personal and tragic experience with a stoned driver. You can hear our discussion by clicking on the YouTube video below: