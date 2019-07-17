Everything You Need To Know If You Go To Garth Brooks Concert
Curious about parking? Shuttles? What you can bring in? We have everything you need to know before you head in to the Garth Brooks concert to make things just a little easier for you.
Parking Questions
If you got a parking pass, congratulations! They are actually sold out. However, Downtown Boise did accommodate for that pretty well.
-Shuttles are free and they run every 15 minutes! They start running at 3 p.m. and go until an hour after the concert.
-Pickup and drop off are 6th/Grove, 8th/Main, 8th/Broadway/ 8th between Idaho & Bannock, River Street between 12th/Ash
-Downtown parking garages are giving the 1st hour for free
-Civic Plaza is offering $5 parking and it's benefitting the Faces of Hope Victim Center. Click here for more details.
-Julia Davis Park, Ann Morrison Park, Idaho Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park and Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park also have parking. Click here to see a map of the area.
Things You Can't Bring
-Aerosol cans
-Animals (certified service animal ok)
-Bags (including large purses backpacks and camera cases)
-Balloons
-Balls
-Large banners or flags
-Cameras with lenses longer than three inches
-Confetti, stickers, glitter
-Drones
-Laptops, tripos, video recorders or go pros
-Fireworks
-Outside food and drink (including flasks)
-Weapons, knives, scissors
-Markers
-Laser pointers
-Seat cushions
-Strollers
-Selfie sticks
-Umbrellas
Things You Can Bring
-Small wallet or purse
-A clear bag
-Appropriate signage that is approved
-Yourself and your friends
-A great attitude!
Sign Requirements
If you want to bring a sign to the Garth Brooks concert remember:
-It can't be larger than 28" x 22"
-Can't display profanity or objectionable images
-No political wording or message or images
-All wording and images must be family friendly
-Can't be on a stick or pole
Just A Few More Things
I know we already spoke about things you can't bring. Just remember things like markers, paint, anything that can be thrown are also not allowed.
Please don't bring noise makers like bells, horns and whistles.
Check your clothing, don't wear anything that is profane, has objectionable images or wording on your clothes either.
Alcohol
You can tailgate with Trisha Yearwood on Saturday. Beer and wine will be served in the venue, just make sure you drink responsibly.