Everything You Need To Know If You Go To Garth Brooks Concert

If you got a parking pass, congratulations! They are actually sold out. However, Downtown Boise did accommodate for that pretty well.

-Shuttles are free and they run every 15 minutes! They start running at 3 p.m. and go until an hour after the concert.

-Pickup and drop off are 6th/Grove, 8th/Main, 8th/Broadway/ 8th between Idaho & Bannock, River Street between 12th/Ash

-Downtown parking garages are giving the 1st hour for free

-Civic Plaza is offering $5 parking and it's benefitting the Faces of Hope Victim Center. Click here for more details.

-Julia Davis Park, Ann Morrison Park, Idaho Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park and Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park also have parking. Click here to see a map of the area.