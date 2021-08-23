Excavation Work to Delay Traffic in South Jerome this Week

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Work crews will begin searching for utilities this week near a future construction project in south Jerome. The Idaho Department of Transportation said crews will begin digging in and around the Interstate 84 and Lincoln Avenue interchange (Exit 168) today (8/23) looking for utilities in the area.

People traveling in the area from now until August 31, can expect to run into some delays along Lincoln Avenue, East Frontage Road and Bob Barton Road, plus on the shoulder of I-84. Crews will be working Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drivers can expect single lane closures. The work is preparing for a complete replacement of the interchange. “This interchange has become an important location for both traffic and public utilities during its 60-year life,” ITD Project Manager Nathan Jerke said in a prepared statement. “Documenting the exact location of utilities helps our project designers avoid them, or understand where they can be relocated during construction.”

Work on replacing the bridge and interchange will start in the later part of 2022. Proposed design for the interchange below:

