Extreme Midget Wrestling Is Coming To Twin Falls

This has to be one of those things you didn't know you had to see until you realized it was happening. At least that is how it is for me. I might have to go watch just because. Good thing tickets are on sale now.

It is going to be on July 17th starting at 9 p.m. at Marilyn's Bar at 233 5th Ave S in Twin Falls. There is an entire federation for Extreme Midget Wrestling and it looks like something I have to follow.

Tickets range from $20 to $50 if you purchase them before the night of the event. If you wait until the day of they are an additional $5 at the door. General admission is $20, ringside is $30 and the VIP package is $50. You can get a meet and greet with all the wrestlers before the show with the VIP package and get a selfie!

Seriously, this looks like it could be a ton of fun. For more information you can go to their website.