Twin Falls Trump Flags Still Flying

The Trump flags aren’t coming down. I drove around some neighborhoods near home over the past weekend. I was looking at Christmas decorations. Christmas outnumbers Trump but I’ve got a belief following the New Year the Christmas decorations will be boxed and Trump will still fly.

When I was a young radio and TV reporter I often did stories post elections about straggling signs and usually the losers were quickly out of sight.

Especially when many of the man’s most vocal backers believe a second term was stolen.

The first thing I noticed about Trump voters is they often fly the flags versus post signs. It seems to me it shows a deeper commitment for the candidate. As he’s the odds on favorite to be the Republican nominee in 2024, these flags may not be coming down for several more years. Especially when many of the man’s most vocal backers believe a second term was stolen.

If we infer the Trump flags are flying in neighborhoods all over the country then calls for unity don’t bode well for the next four years. America will have two Presidents. One in the White House and the other in exile. This is a divided country and Trump wasn’t the cause. He was elected in 2016 because of the growing divide.

In the very same neighborhoods where I see Trump flags I see the blue flags honoring law enforcers who gave the last full measure of devotion. These aren’t people in favor of defunding police, paying reparations and cuddling Iran. The next few years are going to be like riding a roller coaster.