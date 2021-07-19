Family Displaced by House Fire in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Adults and several children made it out of a house that caught fire late Sunday evening in Twin Falls. According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, at around 6 p.m. July 18, three adults and five children had been inside the home on the 300 block of Diamond Avenue before the fire started.

The fire had started on the porch of the house and moved to the inside and attic. The Rock Creek Fire District also responded to the fire to help the Twin Falls Fire Department. Magic Valley Paramedics and Twin Falls Police were also on scene. What caused the fire is under investigation. A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family.

Twin Falls Fire Department