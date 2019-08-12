Fatal Crash Under Investigation in Blaine County

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-A three-year-old girl and her two siblings were killed during the weekend in Blaine County after a pickup rear-ended the vehicle they were in.

According to the Ada County Coroner, Drayka Rayshell, from Mountain Home, died at the hospital in Boise when she was sent there on Saturday after the crash on Highway 20. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash that also killed two of the three-year-old's siblings at a construction site on the highway. A GoFundMe has been set up for the children by family.

According to the coroner, a Ram pickup truck rear-ended the vehicle the child was in while stopped at a construction control light at a high rate of speed; alcohol is thought to be a factor in the crash. The Blaine County Sheriff's office released more information Monday and charged 46-year-old Mathew Park with three counts of vehicular manslaughter.