Fairfield Man Charged with Three Counts of Vehicular Manslaughter

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 46-year-old Fairfield man is facing three counts of vehicular manslaughter and aggravated driving under the influence for crash early Saturday morning that claimed the life of three young children and injured two adults.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's office, Matthew Park was arraigned Monday afternoon on the charges and booked into the Blaine County Detention Center. Charges allege Park was driving a 1995 Dodge Ram pickup that crashed into the back of a stopped Dodge Neon on Highway 20 at temporary traffic signal near Hot Springs Landing at around 1:19 a.m. Saturday. Two girls, ages five and six, were killed in the collision while a three-year-old later died at a Boise hospital, all had been in their car seats.

The driver of the Neon, Somchai Lurak, 26, of Mountain Home, was flown by helicopter to a hospital and was listed in critical condition. The passenger in the car, Emma Weigand, 26, of Mountain Home, was eventually taken to a Boise hospital for treatment after initially being taken to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum.

According to the sheriff's office, Park did not show any apparent injuries and refused medical help. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office has asked the Idaho State Police to help with the investigation.