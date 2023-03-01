CANYON COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-A man was struck and killed early Wednesday morning along the interstate west of Nampa. According to Idaho State Police, the man was found dead at milepost 26 next to the westbound lanes of Interstate 84. However, the body was not found until after 10 a.m.

Troopers had located a vehicle abandoned earlier at just before 6 a.m. and determined it had belonged to the deceased man that had been hit by a vehicle traveling west. ISP has reached out to the public for any information they may have on this incident and report it to the Idaho State Police Region Communications Center at 208-846-7500

