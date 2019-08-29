GLENNS FERRY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Utah man was killed when a truck carrying a 174,000 pound concrete beam rolled on the interstate east of Glenns Ferry, Idaho on Tuesday.

According to the Elmore County Sheriff's Office, John Turner, 62, of Utah, was killed when the semi-truck he was helping operate rolled on Interstate 84 blocking parts of both east and west traffic.

The incident is being investigated by the Idaho State Police Commercial Vehicle Services, but the sheriff's office said in a statement the steering mechanism on the 150 foot trailer carrying the concrete I-beam for some reason veered into the median; Turner had been operating that mechanism.

The driver of the truck, Dennis Haun, 65, also of Utah was treated for minor injuries and released. A crane company and towing company was able to remove the concrete beam from the median and clear the roadway. The Elmore Ambulance Service and Glenns Ferry Extrication Units also responded to the crash.